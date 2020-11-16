The Embassy of Ireland to Italy is hiring

The Embassy of Ireland to Italy is hiring a Temporary Graduate Policy Officer

If you are interested in doing interesting work while being part of a dynamic and vibrant workplace, open the documents below for futher information about the role and about how to apply for this position.

Please contact the Embassy (see job notice for contact details) should you require the application form in word document format.

Applications should arrive by 17.00 Irish time/18.00 CET on 30 November 2020

Job Notice

APPLY HERE
