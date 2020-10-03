Tata/nanny

Hello Families. I am english/italian speaking experienced nanny,looking for full time/part time job in Rome. References available. Please contact me for more information. Vera.
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
