Qualified mother tongue teachers are needed for morning/afternoon lessons in state schools for Cambridge Primary, Lower Secondary, and Secondary 2. CELTA or equivalent teaching certificate required. Competitive salary/contract.
Contact direzione@inenglish .it and didactics@inenglish.it
Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24
Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia
