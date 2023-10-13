25.4 C
Fri, 13 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24

By: Wanted in Rome

Qualified mother tongue teachers are needed for morning/afternoon lessons in state schools for Cambridge Primary, Lower Secondary, and Secondary 2. CELTA or equivalent teaching certificate required. Competitive salary/contract.

Contact direzione@inenglish .it and didactics@inenglish.it

General Info

Address Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia
Email address direzione@inenglish.it

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24

Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia

