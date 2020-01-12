Qualified Mother-Tongue English Teachers

We are looking for Mother-tongue English teachers willing to work in Casilina and/or Monteverde for 20-25 hours a week. Those interested may send their CV to englishteachingjobinrome@gmail.com
