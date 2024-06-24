25.3 C
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Wanted in Rome

Date:

The British School Group Fiumicino is now accepting applications for part/full-time teachers to be employed in its school in Viale della Scafa. Basic requirements: TEFL/CELTA qualified, experienced min 2 years, and EU citizens or holding valid working papers. Fixed monthly salary, extra bonuses and training provided. Possibility of teaching some online courses. Apply here: https://web.britishschool.it/jobapplication/form_job.php

General Info

Address Viale della Scafa
Email address bsg@britishschool.it

View on Map

Qualified English Teachers

Viale della Scafa

