The British School Group Fiumicino is now accepting applications for part/full-time teachers to be employed in its school in Viale della Scafa. Basic requirements: TEFL/CELTA qualified, experienced min 2 years, and EU citizens or holding valid working papers. Fixed monthly salary, extra bonuses and training provided. Possibility of teaching some online courses. Apply here: https://web.britishschool.it/jobapplication/form_job.php
Qualified English Teachers
Viale della Scafa
