Primary Coordinator wanted

We are looking for a qualified and experienced Primary Coordinator.

Duties include: overseeing curriculum development, coordinating the primary teaching team and working to continuously improve teaching and learning.

The ideal candidate will be familiar with international education and in particular the IB PYP system.

General Info

Address 01100 Viterbo VT, Italia

View on Map

01100 Viterbo VT, Italia
