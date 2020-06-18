We are looking for a qualified and experienced Primary Coordinator.
Duties include: overseeing curriculum development, coordinating the primary teaching team and working to continuously improve teaching and learning.
The ideal candidate will be familiar with international education and in particular the IB PYP system.
General Info
Address 01100 Viterbo VT, Italia
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Primary Coordinator wanted
01100 Viterbo VT, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
We are looking for a qualified and experienced Primary Coordinator. Duties include: overseeing curriculum development, coordinating the primary teaching team and working to contin...
Trainer with several years of experience: if you want to train open air or at your place call me.
Shiatsu Namikoshi massage at your home / office / hotel. Massage performed by professional masseur with 10 years of experience. Call me at this number: 333 93 52 666 or send me an...
Discover all the benefits that a circulatory massage with oil can give to your body: relaxation, better blood circulation, anti cellulite. These are some of the benefits that const...