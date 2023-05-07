17.1 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 08 May 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Personal Training and excursions
Classifieds Health and Fitness

Personal Training and excursions

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Qualified Personal Trainter available for training sessions, consultations and/or training programmes. Sessions may be individual or small group sessions. Activities tailored to individual goals/interests such as walking/biking excursions both inside Rome and on the outskirts of the city.

Italian/English

General Info

Price info Variable, depending on requests
Email address 66alida@gmail.com
JCU 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Health and Fitness

Personal Training and excursions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness Household sales

Selling Indoor Speed Bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness Household sales

Toorx brx90 exercise bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Gym lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Relax - Beauty Massage

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Shiatsu Massage at your home

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Personal Trainer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Fencing equipment for sale

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -