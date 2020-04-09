Norwegian Instructors required for Online Teaching - Immediate Start
Berlitz Italy is among the world leaders in the field of language learning services.
We are currently seeking Norwegian instructors available to teach online.
Candidates must be Norwegian Native/Norwegian Native Level Speakers, and have a degree, preferably with some teaching experience or teaching certification.
Training Provided.
They should also have access to a computer and a fast, reliable internet connection
Would you like to work in a dynamic, international environment? Then this is the job for you!
Interested?
Please contact : louise.thorne@berlitz.it
For more information about our company please visit https://www.berlitz.it/
Latest classifieds
