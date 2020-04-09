Norwegian Instructors required for Online Teaching - Immediate Start

Berlitz Italy is among the world leaders in the field of language learning services.

We are currently seeking Norwegian instructors available to teach online.

Candidates must be Norwegian Native/Norwegian Native Level Speakers, and have a degree, preferably with some teaching experience or teaching certification.

Training Provided.

They should also have access to a computer and a fast, reliable internet connection

Would you like to work in a dynamic, international environment? Then this is the job for you!

Interested?

Please contact : louise.thorne@berlitz.it

For more information about our company please visit https://www.berlitz.it/

General Info

Address Via Tuscolana 713

