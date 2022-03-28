New Italian classes from A1 to C1

New Italian language classes from April 4th and for all levels at 130 Euro per week for 20 hours weekley. Come to visit us or visit our website and book your seat!

General Info

Address Via delle Frasche 5
Email address info@ciao-italia.it

View on Map

New Italian classes from A1 to C1

Via delle Frasche 5

RELATED ARTICLES

Childrens Ballet Class in English!
Lessons

Childrens Ballet Class in English!

Qualified mother-tongue Italian Teacher
Lessons

Qualified mother-tongue Italian Teacher

Read italian writer and learn italian language
Lessons

Read italian writer and learn italian language

French qualified mother tongue teacher.
Lessons

French qualified mother tongue teacher.

Mothertongue English teacher
Lessons

Mothertongue English teacher

Looking for Math students
Lessons

Looking for Math students

Mother tongue English Teacher
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher

The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)
Lessons

The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)

Tai chi classes available
Lessons

Tai chi classes available

BEGINNER Italian language course
Lessons

BEGINNER Italian language course

Music/flauto traverso English speaking teacher
Lessons

Music/flauto traverso English speaking teacher

IB Physics SL/HL Tutor
Lessons

IB Physics SL/HL Tutor

Business English Lessons Online
Lessons

Business English Lessons Online

Lessons needed for final thesis Bachelor in Business
Accommodation vacant in town

Lessons needed for final thesis Bachelor in Business

Online Native English Tutor (British)
Lessons

Online Native English Tutor (British)