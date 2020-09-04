Nanny/Babysitter

Hello Families.
I am english speaking experienced nanny,looking for full time/part time job in Rome.
References available.
Please contact me for more information.
Vera.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Lessons with native speaker from England
Hello! I am an experienced English teacher with both children and adults. I have experience teaching Cambridge and ielts exam preparations. If you would like to have an initial con...
Hi to you, I'm here to present ways out of the precariousness. Wake up and you'll move on. Surely, you have plans to realize.Contact me for more information.
English and Italian assistance
Experienced bilingual teacher English/Italian mother tongue, seeks private job as online tutor or at your residence. Assistance given with homework, grammar and conversation practi...
Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Physics, Maths , Latin
Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes for the 2020-2021 Academic year IGCSE Subjects: Physics, Maths, Latin Competitive salary, regular training an...