The IGP2 private institute (www.istitutogiovannipaolo2.it) seeks 2 mother tongue teachers for Kindergarten and Primary school in Frascati. Starting 1st September.
General Info
Address 00044 Frascati RM, Italia
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Mother tongue teacher wanted
00044 Frascati RM, Italia
Youtube Video
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
AURELIO/VILLA PAMPHILI - VIA NICOLO' PICCOLOMINI – Prestigious representative 250m2, 3rd floor apartment with 120m2 of terraces overlooking St. Peter’s Basilica and all of Rome!! B...
Elegant, remodeled 1-bedroom Trastevere
Via della Gensola - We have an elegantly cozy apartment renting in a quiet corner in the heart of Trastevere. The apartment is 56m2 on the 1st floor of a building from the 1600s. I...
Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - Via Ottavilla - We have an ecceptionally bright apartmenton the 3rd floor of an elegant building in Monteverde Vecchio!! It is just steps away from Rome's larg...
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Piazza Navona – via di Parione - We have a lovely pied-a-terre / studio flat renting just steps away from Piazza Navona. The apartment is approx. 35m2 and is fully furnished and eq...