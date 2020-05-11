Looking to qualify for a new career as an English teacher?
So many people in so many fields have lost their jobs as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and are left wondering what now? A recent OECD report noted a global shortage of English teachers. Globally Speaking is running a 100% online Certificate of English Teachers for Adults (CELTA) course this summer. This qualification is highly desired by employers in the English Language Teaching world.
