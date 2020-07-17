Italian lady seeks job as janitor or doorkeeper

Reliable, hardworking, outgoing, good mannered Italian lady is looking for a job as janitor or doorkeeper. 34 years' experience as hotel receptionist, very good references. Would accept temporary or part time jobs as well.

RELATED ARTICLES

American woman seeking full or part time employment in Rome.
Jobs wanted

American woman seeking full or part time employment in Rome.

American woman seeking employment in Rome
Jobs wanted

American woman seeking employment in Rome

Experienced domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Experienced domestic helper

Italian woman is looking for a job
Jobs wanted

Italian woman is looking for a job

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Mother Tongue English Tutor or Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Tutor or Babysitter

Baby sitter- Colf ( Monday to Friday)
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter- Colf ( Monday to Friday)

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job
Jobs wanted

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time
Jobs wanted Personal Babysitters in Milan

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs