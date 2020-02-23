Interculturale Mediation, Housekeeping and personal assistant available

Hello. I am Yvonne by name, a lady from Cameroon but living in Rome.

I have experience in customer service, administrative assistant, interculturale mediation, hotel cleaning, Housekeeping and babysitting.

I speak English, French and Italian languages.

General Info

Address Vicolo Anguillarese 33
Email address yvonne.nyenty@gmail.com

