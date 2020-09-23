Insegnate d'inglese

Insegnante madrelingua qualificato offre lezioni in presenza ed online. Esaminatore Cambridge.

General Info

Email address timoteol.oconnell@gmail.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72121
Previous article Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Next article Very cosy home

RELATED ARTICLES

Professional photographer in Rome
Jobs wanted

Professional photographer in Rome

Online English Tutor
Jobs wanted

Online English Tutor

British Nanny/Personal Assistant
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

English and Italian lessons
Jobs wanted

English and Italian lessons

English Lessons!
Jobs wanted

English Lessons!

English Lessons!
Jobs wanted

English Lessons!

American woman seeking full or part time employment in Rome.
Jobs wanted

American woman seeking full or part time employment in Rome.

English Primary School Teacher / Nanny
Jobs wanted

English Primary School Teacher / Nanny

I am looking for for a Full time job in Rome.
Jobs wanted

I am looking for for a Full time job in Rome.

Jaya singh
Jobs wanted

Jaya singh

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

British female, Italian speaking, good IT skills
Jobs wanted

British female, Italian speaking, good IT skills

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Website Developer (PHP, WordPress, Magento etc.) for Hire at EUR 10 Per Hour
Jobs wanted

Website Developer (PHP, WordPress, Magento etc.) for Hire at EUR 10 Per Hour

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter