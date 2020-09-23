Insegnate d'inglese

Insegnante madrelingua qualificato offre lezioni in presenza ed online. Esaminatore Cambridge.
One-to-one assistant for Elementary School
International School in Rome seeks an English speaking one-to-one assistant for an immediate start. The role is to support an individual student in a classroom setting in collabor...
EUR - English Mother Tongue Teacher
English mother tongue teacher required immediately for private primary school. Guaranteed 16 hours a week, mornings until June 2021. Possibility of additional hours in the aftern...
INTENSIVE ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSE
Monday to Friday - 4 hours lessons from h. 9.30 am - Very experienced teachers - Small classes - Friendly - Effective Individual classes in days and hour preferred
Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!
We have a very elegant and unique apartment renting in a Nobel Building from the 1700s renting to referenced individuals only. The apartment is 230m2 and is completely furnished. N...