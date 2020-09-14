I am looking for for a Full time job in Rome.
I am looking for a Full time job, or any job to do in Roma.
I am Native english, and moved to Rome nearly 9 weeks ago. I'm staying in rome for the rest of my life. I am in need to have a Job. i don't mind what it is. I can speak very little italian, but am learning it everyday.
Please message me, and I will give you my CV.
Thank you
