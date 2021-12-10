Full time position at boutique tour company

Our boutique tour operator Italy’s Best based in Rome (Piazza Bologna area) is looking for immediate hiring of a goal oriented, full time office assistant to work as part of the team. As the Assistant you will research, develop and monitor itineraries in Italy for our North American clients. Simultaneously, you will build collaborations with existing and new Italian suppliers. Responsibilities also include: customer support, supplier support, independent and office time management.

Requirements are: strong computer and telephone skills, interpersonal skills, organizational skills and time management, fluent English and Italian. Tourism or hospitality background preferred but not necessary. Full training is provided.

Please send your CV and cover letter to info@italysbestrome.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76155
Previous article Dog sitter
Next article 25 december.

RELATED ARTICLES

CAMBRIDGE MATHS AND SCIENCE TEACHER
Jobs vacant

CAMBRIDGE MATHS AND SCIENCE TEACHER

Prestigiosa scuola di lingua inglese
Jobs vacant

Prestigiosa scuola di lingua inglese

Kids Can English School
Jobs vacant

Kids Can English School

International Preschool Seeks Teacher
Jobs vacant

International Preschool Seeks Teacher

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse

BSR Account Clerk (part time) - applications invited
Jobs vacant

BSR Account Clerk (part time) - applications invited

PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED
Jobs vacant

PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED

Domestica cercasi zona centro storico
Jobs vacant

Domestica cercasi zona centro storico

Seeking qualified primary school teachers
Jobs vacant

Seeking qualified primary school teachers

University of Notre Dame seeking Assistant to the Director of Finance & Administration
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame seeking Assistant to the Director of Finance & Administration

Business Development Representative
Jobs vacant

Business Development Representative

SEARCHING FOR STAR RECRUITER
Jobs vacant

SEARCHING FOR STAR RECRUITER

CUSTOMER CARE SPANISH MOTHER TONGUE
Jobs vacant

CUSTOMER CARE SPANISH MOTHER TONGUE