Full time live in/ out nanny

Seeking live in/live out English native speaker from 2 pm to 8 pm for 3 children. Between the ages of 11 & 17 months. The home is based in the countryside of Frosinone with private parking. The responsibilities include preparing dinner for the youngest & making sure the children’s things are tidy. Occasional requests to travel with family.Pay is 700 monthly. For more info contact Lorella at 3286126779

General Info

Price info 700 monthly
Address Via dei vigneti Frosinone
Email address santopadrelorella@gmail.com

View on Map

