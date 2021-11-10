Seeking live in/live out English native speaker from 2 pm to 8 pm for 3 children. Between the ages of 11 & 17 months. The home is based in the countryside of Frosinone with private parking. The responsibilities include preparing dinner for the youngest & making sure the children’s things are tidy. Occasional requests to travel with family.Pay is 700 monthly. For more info contact Lorella at 3286126779
700 monthly
Via dei vigneti Frosinone
santopadrelorella@gmail.com
Full time live in/ out nanny
Via dei vigneti Frosinone
