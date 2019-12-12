ENGLISH TEACHERS Required in Rome - Immediate Start

Berlitz Italy is among the world leaders in the field of language learning services.

We are currently seeking Adult English Language Instructors available to start in January.

Candidates must be English Native/English Native Level Speakers, and have a degree, preferably with some teaching experience or teaching certification.

Relevant working papers or visa a must!

Would you like to work in a dynamic, international environment? Then this is the job for you!

Interested?

Please contact : workinrome@berlitz.it; louise.thorne@berlitz.it

For more information about our company please visit https://www.berlitz.it/