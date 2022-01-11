English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School. Secretary.
International School based in Grottaferrata (RM) is looking for experienced mother tongue teachers for early years, primary and middle school, EU passport or valid Italian work visa necessary.
Seeking for secretary with at least B1 English level.
Send CV to: jobs@benedettoxv.com
