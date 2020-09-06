English Teacher Kids

Mature female English Mother Tongue looking for work weekday mornings with children aged 3 to 6 years old. Experienced & qualified, great rapport with kids.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
