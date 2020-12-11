English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids available, kindergarten teacher

Native english speaker having experience as English kindergarten teacher looking for work opportunities, positions like english nursery teacher, english babysitter also avaialble as Petsitter of cats and dogs or in front office receptionist or retail stores etc. graduated in masters recently

if any vacancies available, do not hesitate to contact me

thanks and kind regards. NON AUTONUMITA

General Info

Price info 9
Address rome

View on Map

English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids available, kindergarten teacher

rome
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73056
Previous article Web designer and webmaster available in Rome
Next article Get to Know Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Baby sitting+Colf
Jobs wanted

Baby sitting+Colf

English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids available
Jobs wanted

English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids available

Online English Teacher - Mother tongue - TEFL qualified
Jobs wanted

Online English Teacher - Mother tongue - TEFL qualified

Insegnante di inglese Americano / Tutor
Jobs wanted

Insegnante di inglese Americano / Tutor

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Mother Tongue Russian Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue Russian Teacher/Tutor

American seeking full or part time job
Jobs wanted

American seeking full or part time job

English/Italian conversation/tutoring/homework online
Jobs wanted

English/Italian conversation/tutoring/homework online

English speaking babysitter and english teacher for kids available
Jobs wanted

English speaking babysitter and english teacher for kids available

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome