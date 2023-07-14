33.4 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

English Mother-Tongue Teacher Needed Mornings in EUR Bilingual Preschool

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Large prestigious Bilingual Catholic School in the EUR neighborhood of Rome seeks mother-tongue part-time preschool English teachers for Bilingual Language Progam a.s. 2023-2024 (mornings). Successful candidates will be: CELTA-qualified with classroom experience. Please send your CV to: EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com

