Irish Embassy to the Holy See is seeking

The Irish Embassy to the Holy See is looking for a suitable candidate for the position of Housekeeper for the Ambassador's Official Residence.
To apply for this position please follow the instructions in the documents at the link below. Closing date is 16.30 local time (Italy) on 10th July
Job Opportunities - Housekeeper for Official Residence - Department of Foreign Affairs (dfa.ie)
