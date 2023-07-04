24.7 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 04 July 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Irish Embassy to the Holy See is seeking
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Irish Embassy to the Holy See is seeking

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Irish Embassy to the Holy See is looking for a suitable candidate for the position of Housekeeper for the Ambassador's Official Residence.
To apply for this position please follow the instructions in the documents at the link below. Closing date is 16.30 local time (Italy) on 10th July

Job Opportunities - Housekeeper for Official Residence - Department of Foreign Affairs (dfa.ie)

 

Ambrit 724 x 450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Administrative Assistant - Marymount International School Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Need property manager for apartment in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

MS English and Literature Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Admissions & Marketing Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -