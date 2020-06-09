English mother tongue teacher Kindergarten

International preschool is looking for an English mother tongue teacher to join their team.
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
