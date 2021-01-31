English Mother Tongue Searching

Resident in Italy for over 6 years , ( Permesso di soggiorno )( English ( Uk ) Mother Tongue Speaker ( 7 years + years of teaching English ( state schools and private , from KET ,PET, FCE etc TEFL Certified).
Due to Covid forced to work from home ( no problems to carry on if the right oppurtunity arrives ).
Searching for a new job in Rome and surroundings..
If Interested contact me.
Ciao
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals. I am available for translations/revisions in English , Italian, French, Spanish: literary/technical texts, fast delivery also...
3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere - may 2021
via Gaetano Sacchi - We have a fabulous 3-bedroom furnished apartment available immediately in Trastevere. It is on the hill going up to Monteverde and has an incredible view of T...
Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021
Serafico area - via Paolo di Dono - Just behind IFAD we have a very nice 120m2 semi-furnished apartment renting on the 2nd floor of a residential building in a gate-community with...
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.
Aventino - We have an absolutely Amazing Penthouse on two floors renting very close to FAO. It is on the top two floors of a residential building with concierge. It is approximat...