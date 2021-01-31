English Mother Tongue Searching

Resident in Italy for over 6 years , ( Permesso di soggiorno )( English ( Uk ) Mother Tongue Speaker ( 7 years + years of teaching English ( state schools and private , from KET ,PET, FCE etc TEFL Certified).

Due to Covid forced to work from home ( no problems to carry on if the right oppurtunity arrives ).

Searching for a new job in Rome and surroundings..

If Interested contact me.

Ciao
