English Lady Qualified & Experienced Nanny

English lady, 50's, qualified and experienced Nanny, great rapport with children, fit, energetic, fun, kind & patient. Qualified and experienced in early learning through play and day to day activities. Superb track record teaching English as a second language through play and day to day activities including encouraging a love of reading. Looking for live in position, can be sole charge, children aged 1 and upwards. Good Italian & driving license (experience driving in Rome).

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
