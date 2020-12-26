English Lady Qualified & Experienced Nanny

English lady, 50's, qualified and experienced Nanny, great rapport with children, fit, energetic, fun, kind & patient. Qualified and experienced in early learning through play and day to day activities. Superb track record teaching English as a second language through play and day to day activities including encouraging a love of reading. Looking for live in position, can be sole charge, children aged 1 and upwards. Good Italian & driving license (experience driving in Rome).