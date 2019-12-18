Early Years English teacher

International School in the North of Rome is looking for an English (mothertongue) teacher in EYYR1 Dep.

Two years experience required.

Please send CV to: front.office@acornhouse.school.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68893
Previous article Looking for Room in a flat - Flaminio, centro storico

RELATED ARTICLES

English mother tongue baby sitter wanted for 1 yr old
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue baby sitter wanted for 1 yr old

English speaking Hobby Chef/Entertainer Part-Time
Jobs vacant

English speaking Hobby Chef/Entertainer Part-Time

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE speakers
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE speakers

Enthusiastic Art Teacher Needed for Activity in Rome
Jobs vacant

Enthusiastic Art Teacher Needed for Activity in Rome

ENGLISH TEACHERS Required in Rome - Immediate Start
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHERS Required in Rome - Immediate Start

Seeking Audio Visual Technician
Jobs vacant

Seeking Audio Visual Technician

Seeking Secretary
Jobs vacant

Seeking Secretary

Seeking IT Technician
Jobs vacant

Seeking IT Technician

University level English teachers needed
Jobs vacant

University level English teachers needed

EFL Teacher for state school courses
Jobs vacant

EFL Teacher for state school courses

Ancient Greek Instructor Needed
Jobs vacant

Ancient Greek Instructor Needed

Teaching and Secretarial positions open
Jobs vacant

Teaching and Secretarial positions open

Receptionist
Jobs vacant

Receptionist

Qualified English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Part time bar staff wanted
Jobs vacant

Part time bar staff wanted