Deluxe Daikin Air Conditioning System

For sale is a fully refurbished 2017 model MX 68 DAIKIN double split A/C system.

Included is:

- A/C engine (compressore) to be installed outside a window

- 2 internal units, one with 18,000 BTU power and the other with 9,000 BTU power

We paid €4,230 (have original invoice) in July 2017 and are selling as we have now moved house into a fully air conditioned property.

Cannot recommend the unit more highly: uses little electricity (equivalent to running an additional refrigerator) and cooled a 170sqm apartment in the summer heat.

Asking €2,000 and we will coordinate with the A/C technician to come and have the unit installed in your house. Installation charges extra and to be paid to the technician. If you have your own A/C technician we will have the unit delivered to you and you can take it from there.

The system has been cleaned and refurbished by the technician.

General Info

Price info €2,000

RELATED ARTICLES

BRAND NEW Bed and Mattress
Household sales

BRAND NEW Bed and Mattress

IKEA desk MALM
Household sales

IKEA desk MALM

IKEA desk free
Household sales

IKEA desk free

Pair of English antique bedroom chairs
Household sales

Pair of English antique bedroom chairs

Furniture for sale!
Household sales

Furniture for sale!

Set of metal and glass side tables
Household sales

Set of metal and glass side tables

Blue couch, one year old & perfect condition
Household sales

Blue couch, one year old & perfect condition

Art Deco Pendant Lights
Household sales

Art Deco Pendant Lights

Vintage School Desk
Household sales

Vintage School Desk

Selling household furniture price negotiable
Household sales

Selling household furniture price negotiable

Moroccan rugs for sale
Household sales

Moroccan rugs for sale

Antique English Dictionary
Household sales

Antique English Dictionary

Grey Sleeper Couch for Sale
Household sales

Grey Sleeper Couch for Sale

Moving Sale—Furniture & Artwork
Household sales

Moving Sale—Furniture & Artwork

Large Moroccan Straw Basket
Household sales

Large Moroccan Straw Basket