Deluxe Daikin Air Conditioning System

For sale is a fully refurbished 2017 model MX 68 DAIKIN double split A/C system.

Included is:

- A/C engine (compressore) to be installed outside a window

- 2 internal units, one with 18,000 BTU power and the other with 9,000 BTU power

We paid €4,230 (have original invoice) in July 2017 and are selling as we have now moved house into a fully air conditioned property.

Cannot recommend the unit more highly: uses little electricity (equivalent to running an additional refrigerator) and cooled a 170sqm apartment in the summer heat.

Asking €2,000 and we will coordinate with the A/C technician to come and have the unit installed in your house. Installation charges extra and to be paid to the technician. If you have your own A/C technician we will have the unit delivered to you and you can take it from there.

The system has been cleaned and refurbished by the technician.