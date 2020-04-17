Deluxe Daikin Air Conditioning System
For sale is a fully refurbished 2017 model MX 68 DAIKIN double split A/C system.
Included is:
- A/C engine (compressore) to be installed outside a window
- 2 internal units, one with 18,000 BTU power and the other with 9,000 BTU power
We paid €4,230 (have original invoice) in July 2017 and are selling as we have now moved house into a fully air conditioned property.
Cannot recommend the unit more highly: uses little electricity (equivalent to running an additional refrigerator) and cooled a 170sqm apartment in the summer heat.
Asking €2,000 and we will coordinate with the A/C technician to come and have the unit installed in your house. Installation charges extra and to be paid to the technician. If you have your own A/C technician we will have the unit delivered to you and you can take it from there.
The system has been cleaned and refurbished by the technician.
General Info
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment
Public Affairs Assistant, Embassy of Canada
Lezioni di inglese online / traduzione documenti