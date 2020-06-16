Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!

Via Valdiesi - Cortina d'Ampezzo - We have a delightful apartment in a very residential and quiet neighborhood only steps from Marymount International School. So, it is perfect for a teacher. It is completely remodeled and is made up of a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom with shower, terrace, parking for one car in garage below building (optional). It is very nicely furnished with moder furniture. (The landlady will buy new bedroom furniture). Available: Immediately. A/C units for heat and air conditioning. Terrace overlooks private garden below. Monthly rent: €1300 + condominium. References requested. Contract: 4+4. Company contracts welcome! For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Separate