Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!

Via Valdiesi - Cortina d'Ampezzo - We have a delightful apartment in a very residential and quiet neighborhood only steps from Marymount International School. So, it is perfect for a teacher. It is completely remodeled and is made up of a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom with shower, terrace, parking for one car in garage below building (optional). It is very nicely furnished with moder furniture. (The landlady will buy new bedroom furniture). Available: Immediately. A/C units for heat and air conditioning. Terrace overlooks private garden below. Monthly rent: €1300 + condominium. References requested. Contract: 4+4. Company contracts welcome! For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Separate

General Info

Price info €1300
Address Via Valdieri, 00135 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 11
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 1
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 1
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 2
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 2
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 3
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 3
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 4
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 4
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 5
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 5
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 6
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 6
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 7
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 7
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 8
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 8
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 9
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 9
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 10
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 10
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 11
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 11
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 1
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 2
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 3
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 4
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 5
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 6
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 7
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 8
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 9
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 10
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers! - image 11

View on Map

Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!

Via Valdieri, 00135 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Manzoni Area
Accommodation vacant in town

Manzoni Area

Flaminio - Bright 3-bedroom flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Flaminio - Bright 3-bedroom flat

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

Room for Rent in Prati
Accommodation vacant in town

Room for Rent in Prati

TRASTEVERE - LUXURY 3-BEDROOM APARTMENT (120m2)
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE - LUXURY 3-BEDROOM APARTMENT (120m2)

Cosy, Sunny Studio near Piazza del Popolo / Piazza di Spagna
Accommodation vacant in town

Cosy, Sunny Studio near Piazza del Popolo / Piazza di Spagna

1 bedroom apartment in Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

1 bedroom apartment in Trastevere

UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS
Accommodation vacant in town

UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS

Cottage for rent in Aventino area
Accommodation vacant in town

Cottage for rent in Aventino area

TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS FROM JUNE 2020
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS FROM JUNE 2020

Centro Rome Metro Cavour
Accommodation vacant in town

Centro Rome Metro Cavour

Apartment with garden close to FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment with garden close to FAO

FOR RENT: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Piazza Trilussa, Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

FOR RENT: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Piazza Trilussa, Trastevere

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona