Cottage for rent in Aventino area

A cottage, a corner of vintage paradise in the center of Rome: queen size double bed with orthopedic mattress, a bathroom with tub, a sitting area with a sofa, large dining table and a kitchen with all comforts. A very pleasant garden where you can have quiet lunches and dinners, all in modern style. Perfect for a couple. In the center of the silent Colle Aventino, between the Testaccio district, with its bars and restaurants, and a 5-minute walk from the Colosseum, with the Colosseum metro and the Piramide metro just a few steps away.A unique cottage of its kind for the modern style ( the wardrobe built with my own hands) and for its strategic position!