25.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 29 April 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. School Director/DOS British school Eur
Classifieds Jobs vacant

School Director/DOS British school Eur

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

This is exclusively for the school situated on via Rhodesia 16, Rome, 00144 (EUR)

Company Description

Since its inception in 1952, The British School Group has been at the forefront of English language education in Italy. Annually, it welcomes over 30,000 students spanning diverse ages, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds across its numerous branches. The testament to decades of accumulated experience is vividly reflected not just in the quality of education provided but also in the prestigious recognitions and accreditations the schools have garnered. These accolades include being designated as official endorsers from Italian regional governments for language training, and receiving the Italian Ministry of Education's official nod as a training provider for state school teachers.

Job Description

- Monitor student learning progress to align with the course objectives as stated in the British School Group Mission Statement, ensuring each student achieves the anticipated English language proficiency.

- Assist in selecting teaching staff and planning teaching schedules, assigning courses based on individual experience and abilities.

- Coordinate and enhance teacher performance through classroom observations, attendance monitoring, level and staff meetings, workshops, and personal coaching, in line with British School Group standards.

- Serve as a substitute teacher in cases of absence or illness.

- Conduct pilot courses and individual lessons personally.

- Provide targeted SOS support to students in need, offering individual tuition through specific make-up programs, including additional Personalized Learning sessions (PLs).

- Provide lessons in class and pilot courses.

- Administer all entry-level tests and support the secretarial team in the information, sale, and enrolment process to create homogenous and commercially viable class groups.

- Handle inquiries and resolve complaints from students and parents, addressing any signs of dissatisfaction.

- Maintain communication with the Head Office and Directors of Studies (DOSs) to continually improve the British School Group System.

Qualifications/requirements

Good marketing awareness

Administrative and organisational skills

Ability to use the Italian language effectively for good public relations. C1 is required.

Ability to use the English language effectively for good public relations. C1 is required.

DELTA or equivalent studies/experience

Teaching experience at all levels and in all age groups

Familiarity with different syllabi and international exams

Familiarity with Cambridge International in state schools

Ease of use of IWB, Outlook, Word, and Excel

Contract CCNL aninsei level 8

Workday timetable:

mon-fri 11.00-19.30 with a 1-hour break from 14.00-15.00

Sat 9.30-12.30

We will also organise paid training to be given between June and July 2024 through personalised appointments.

General Info

Address Via Rhodesia, 00144 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

School Director/DOS British school Eur

Via Rhodesia, 00144 Roma RM, Italia

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking a Science Laboratory Technician

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - IMMEDIATE START - Temporary position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED TEACHER OF ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Jobs wanted Jobs vacant Exchanges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Butler/House-Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

English Language & Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Science & Geography Middle School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ESL TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -