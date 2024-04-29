School Director/DOS British school Eur

This is exclusively for the school situated on via Rhodesia 16, Rome, 00144 (EUR)
Company Description
Since its inception in 1952, The British School Group has been at the forefront of English language education in Italy. Annually, it welcomes over 30,000 students spanning diverse ages, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds across its numerous branches. The testament to decades of accumulated experience is vividly reflected not just in the quality of education provided but also in the prestigious recognitions and accreditations the schools have garnered. These accolades include being designated as official endorsers from Italian regional governments for language training, and receiving the Italian Ministry of Education's official nod as a training provider for state school teachers.
Job Description
- Monitor student learning progress to align with the course objectives as stated in the British School Group Mission Statement, ensuring each student achieves the anticipated English language proficiency.
- Assist in selecting teaching staff and planning teaching schedules, assigning courses based on individual experience and abilities.
- Coordinate and enhance teacher performance through classroom observations, attendance monitoring, level and staff meetings, workshops, and personal coaching, in line with British School Group standards.
- Serve as a substitute teacher in cases of absence or illness.
- Conduct pilot courses and individual lessons personally.
- Provide targeted SOS support to students in need, offering individual tuition through specific make-up programs, including additional Personalized Learning sessions (PLs).
- Provide lessons in class and pilot courses.
- Administer all entry-level tests and support the secretarial team in the information, sale, and enrolment process to create homogenous and commercially viable class groups.
- Handle inquiries and resolve complaints from students and parents, addressing any signs of dissatisfaction.
- Maintain communication with the Head Office and Directors of Studies (DOSs) to continually improve the British School Group System.
Qualifications/requirements
Good marketing awareness
Administrative and organisational skills
Ability to use the Italian language effectively for good public relations. C1 is required.
Ability to use the English language effectively for good public relations. C1 is required.
DELTA or equivalent studies/experience
Teaching experience at all levels and in all age groups
Familiarity with different syllabi and international exams
Familiarity with Cambridge International in state schools
Ease of use of IWB, Outlook, Word, and Excel
Contract CCNL aninsei level 8
Workday timetable:
mon-fri 11.00-19.30 with a 1-hour break from 14.00-15.00
Sat 9.30-12.30
We will also organise paid training to be given between June and July 2024 through personalised appointments.
School Director/DOS British school Eur
Via Rhodesia, 00144 Roma RM, Italia
