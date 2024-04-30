26 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 30 April 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces train strike on 4-5 May
News Travel

Italy faces train strike on 4-5 May

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord services.

Italy faces a national 24-hour rail strike this weekend, from 21.00 on Saturday 4 May until 21.00 on Sunday 5 May, affecting train services across the country.

The industrial action is set to cause nationwide disruption to trains operated by Trenitalia as well as Italo and Trenord services.

The strike will follow a day of industrial action planned by employees of railway infrastructure manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) on Friday 3 May, a move which could affect the regular operation of train services.

In a statement, Trenitalia warned of possible changes and cancellations to train timetables, even before and after the strike, and said that ticket refunds would be available.

The fact that most of the strike is scheduled on a Sunday means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations, according to Italian media.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
RIS H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport best in world for security

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy launches digital nomad visa for remote workers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport launches online duty free shopping service

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

7 hilltop towns to discover in the Lazio region around Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino wins Best Airport award for seventh year in a row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express offers luxury train travel from Paris to Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy's Trenitalia revises new luggage rules on high-speed trains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy's Trenitalia drops plan for luggage limit on high-speed trains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -