Italy faces train strike on 4-5 May

Strike to affect Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord services.

Italy faces a national 24-hour rail strike this weekend, from 21.00 on Saturday 4 May until 21.00 on Sunday 5 May, affecting train services across the country.

The industrial action is set to cause nationwide disruption to trains operated by Trenitalia as well as Italo and Trenord services.

The strike will follow a day of industrial action planned by employees of railway infrastructure manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) on Friday 3 May, a move which could affect the regular operation of train services.

In a statement, Trenitalia warned of possible changes and cancellations to train timetables, even before and after the strike, and said that ticket refunds would be available.

The fact that most of the strike is scheduled on a Sunday means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations, according to Italian media.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.