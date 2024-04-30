26 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 30 April 2024
Italy's news in English
News Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on Monday 6 May

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect local public transport services in Italy.

Commuters in Rome and other cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Monday 6 May due to a nationwide 24-hour strike.

The industrial dispute, called by several trade unions representing public transport workers, will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike is set to affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the city's website.

The reasons for the strike include demands for reduced working hours, protests against privatisation and calls for improved safety in the workplace.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: phM2019 / Shutterstock.com.

