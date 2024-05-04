15.2 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 04 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Io Capitano and There’s Still Tomorrow triumph at Italy's David di Donatello Awards
News Lifestyle

Io Capitano and There’s Still Tomorrow triumph at Italy's David di Donatello Awards

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Io Capitano won 7 awards and C'è ancora domani took home six.

Matteo Garrone's migration-themed film Io Capitano and Paola Cortellesi’s feminist dramedy C'è ancora domani were the big winners at the 69th David di Donatello awards in Rome on Friday.

Garrone's Oscar-nominated movie won awards for best picture and best director at the top film event, Italy’s equivalent of the Oscars, held at the iconic Cinecittà film studios.

The film, based on the real-life story of the perilous journey of two young Senagalese men from Dakar to Italy, also picked up awards for best producer, cinematography, editing, sound, and visual effects.

Io Capitano, official still. Photo credit: Greta De Lazzaris.

 

Cortellesi's smash-hit black and white movie, whose title in English is There's Still Tomorrow, took home six David di Donatello awards.

Cortellesi won best actress and directorial debut for her neorealist-style movie about the domestic struggles of an abused housewife in post-war Rome, confronting issues related to patriarchy and women's empowerment.

The movie also won awards for best original screenplay, which Cortellesi co-wrote with Furio Andreotti and Giulia Calenda, as well as best supporting actress for Emanuela Fanelli, the spectator prize and the David Giovani, judged by a youth jury.

Cortellesi's film is one of the top 10 highest-grossing Italian films ever in Italy's cinemas, drawing 4.8 million spectators since its release last October, ahead of the global box office phenomenon Barbie which sold 4.3 cinema tickets in Italy.

There was success also for Marco Bellocchio’s film Rapito (Kidnapped), the true story of a Jewish boy forcibly taken from his family by the Papal States and raised as a Catholic in 19th century Italy, which won awards for best adapted screenplay, set design, costumes, makeup, and hair.

Established in 1955 and awarded annually, the prestigious David di Donatello awards are the highest accolade in Italian cinema.

Cover image: Paola Cortellesi in There's Still Tomorrow.

JCU 724x450
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Lily Collins in Rome to film scenes for Emily in Paris

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best things to do in Rome in May 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Hotel de Russie unveils Fairytale Suite by Hamleys

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome honours Italian singer Claudio Baglioni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Spanish Steps bloom with spring azaleas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's plan to make EUR lake suitable for swimming

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy's clocks spring forward one hour on 31 March 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

The Young Berlusconi: New Netflix Docuseries

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -