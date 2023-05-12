Chef with Knowledge of Spanish for Job Opportunity in Mexico City

We are seeking a skilled and passionate chef with a working knowledge of Spanish, for a job opportunity in Mexico City.
The ideal candidate will have some experience in a professional kitchen and good coordination skills to oversee the team's activities.
The position requires availability to relocate for a medium to long term period. Please email your CV to
crew@insideat.eu
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
1-bedroom flat (behind FAO) with large patio
SUPER BRIGHT PENTHOUSE 9TH FLOOR WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!