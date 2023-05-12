20 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 12 May 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Chef with Knowledge of Spanish for Job Opportunity in Mexico City
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Chef with Knowledge of Spanish for Job Opportunity in Mexico City

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are seeking a skilled and passionate chef with a working knowledge of Spanish, for a job opportunity in Mexico City.

The ideal candidate will have some experience in a professional kitchen and good coordination skills to oversee the team's activities.

The position requires availability to relocate for a medium to long term period. Please email your CV to

crew@insideat.eu

Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

MYP Math Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant Coordinator for Visiting First-Year and Provider Admissions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted English and/or French speaking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Summer Camp Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -