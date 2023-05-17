18 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Seeking Nanny/Housekeeper

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are looking for a reliable Nanny/Housekeeper for our family. The successful candidate will be responsible for picking up our daughter from school, engaging in activities with her, sometimes preparing meals, and helping with housekeeping. Children are messy. The Nanny is just like a parent in that they will be responsible for cleaning up after themselves, any activities they do and making sure not to add to the person's tasks coming behind you. The ideal candidate should have excellent communication skills, be patient and understanding, and have a passion for working with children. References are required. 

Responsibilities:

  • Supervise one child in their activities and ensure their safety.
  • Prepare meals and snacks for child.
  • Provide age-appropriate activities to keep child engaged and entertained.
  • Assist with housekeeping duties, such as laundry, cleaning up messes, putting toys away, dishes (we have a dishwasher) etc.
  • Perform pick up from school.
  • Transport children based on their routine and make sure all adjustments in routine are communicated.

Schedule:

  • 3- 4 hour shift (some flexibility is required)
  • After school
  • Some evenings
  • Monday to Friday

Pay: 550 euro/month

