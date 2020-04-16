Charming Trastevere

A 60 sqm flat is available in the heart of Trastevere, luminous, 4th floor, one bedroom, one bathroom, full kitchen, large terrace with bbq, sitting room with fireplace. Ideal for single/couple.

General Info

Price info 1500€
Address Via della Pelliccia, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address filu2002@gmail.com

