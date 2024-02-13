Seeking positive, highly motivated people with a passion for working with students aged 6 – 17. Various positions are available from May to August for our spring programs in Italy, residential summer camps in Umbria, and day camps in Rome. Preferred qualifications include: native English speaker, ESL teaching background, experience working and leading youth in a camp setting. If interested send CV to staff@alphabet-education.com
Camp Counselor Positions for Spring & Summer
Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00192 Roma RM, Italy
