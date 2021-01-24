This is more than a job post. We want to help you build your business from home. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/3ajCutE
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Fully furnished. TV. Wifi. AC. Shared kitchen & living room. 5 min from Campo de Fiori & Piazza Navona.
Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Superb apartment on the top floor of a historic building from the 1400s Spacious, bright and equipped with every comfort. Ideal for a couple. The apartment is extremely bright. E...
Temporary Contract - Assistant Secretary / Translator
The head office of a female Catholic Religious Order based in central Rome seeks an assistant secretary for a 10 month temporary contract from March 2021 to December 2021. This rol...
Online English Tutor, British mother tongue. I can help with conversation and grammar. For more information contact Jessica : jska05@outlook.com