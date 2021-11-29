BSR Account Clerk (part time) - applications invited

The British School at Rome (BSR) is a UK-registered charity based in Rome and the largest UK research institute in the EU. The BSR is a residential centre of interdisciplinary research excellence in Italy supporting the full range of arts, humanities and social sciences.

We are seeking to appoint a self-motivated and efficient person to support the Finance Office. The successful candidate will play a significant role in assisting the Finance Manager with management of the purchase ledger, cashbook and preparation of ad-hoc general ledger journals and reports.

This is a part-time post (20 hours per week), based in the BSR’s Rome office, at Via Antonio Gramsci 61.

Applications — which should include a completed application form, a letter of application (one to two sides, explaining how your skills and experience are relevant to this post) and a curriculum vitae — should be sent as Word documents or pdfs to HRManager@bsrome.it

For further particulars, please visit www.bsr.ac.uk

Closing date for applications: 13 December 2021