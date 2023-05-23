25.5 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 23 May 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. BABYSITTER SPANISH SPEAKING
Classifieds Jobs vacant

BABYSITTER SPANISH SPEAKING

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are looking for an experienced spanish speaking babysitter for two 4 year old boys in the center of Rome from June 18th. Please contact me ONLY via whatsapp Viviana +54 91123033349

JCU 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Seeking Primary Music Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

3 star Hotel seeks shift porter - waiter -

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Britannia International School of Rome - Full Time Early Years Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant for Student Activities and Engagement

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant Coordinator for Visiting First-Year and Provider Admissions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Camp Counselor & Group Leader Positions for Summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Front Office Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -