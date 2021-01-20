Avaialble as English speaking babysitter and english teacher for kids or educator

Native english speaker from India having experience as English kindergarten teacher looking for work opportunities, positions like english nursery teacher, english babysitter etc or reception front office

General Info

Price info 9
Address 00142 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

