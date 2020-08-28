American English Mother Tongue

Hello! I am an enthusiastic, engaging, and experienced English teacher and tutor, originally from the United States now based in Rome. I am available for single or group lessons, any ages or levels starting September 7th. I'm also available for babysitting (In English).

Gabby.proietti@gmail.com for more information. Thanks!!

General Info

Email address gabby.proietti@gmail.com

