The American University of Rome is seeking to appoint an Admissions Communication Coordinator working within the Admissions department.

The Admissions Communication Coordinator will play a significant role in the development of a communication strategy that is directly in line with the University’s recruitment strategy for undergraduate and graduate students. The Admissions Communication Coordinator will be confident in the creation of detailed and targeted communication plans for each student stage.

The Admissions Communication Coordinator will work closely with the Marketing & Communications Department and the CRM specialist to customize student communication plans and guide them through the process from inquiry to enroll with the overall scope to increase degree-seeking student enrollment.

The successful candidate will be a skillful and strategic content producer who has the ability to effectively supplement and reinforce Admissions Counselor outreach efforts.

Main Tasks and Responsibilities

• Development of communication strategy in support of the recruitment strategy for undergraduate and graduate admissions.

• Create content specifically for Admissions communication plans, providing content, style management and design oversight ensuring that it is pertinent to target audiences.

• In collaboration with the CRM manager, implementation of automation initiatives within the admissions processes & increase utility of Pardot tools within engagement plans.

• Track and analyze engagement metrics of communication plans for strategic improvements.

• Transition communication plans to responsive formatting.

• Ensure consistency of brand alignment and responsive formatting within new engagement plans and associated communication activities, in line with institutional brand guidelines. Maintain brand consistency with values, personality and objectives of AUR.

• Miscellaneous Admissions & Recruitment communications projects as assigned.

• Coding, maintaining, and updating outgoing communication to students across all channels.

• Admissions social media: Admissions Instagram account, advising on the appropriate channels, messages and activity.

• Liaise with the Marketing Department on the development of admission/recruitment materials.

• Contribute to Admissions & Marketing Calendar to guide internal processes and external touch points for the Admissions team.

• Develop admissions specific merchandise for recruitment.

Qualifications / Education / Training

• At least two years of experience in a similar role.

• A Bachelor's degree in a related field.

Experience

• Recent experience of working in a similar communications role.

• Experience of working within higher education would be beneficial.

• Experience in writing for new media (web & social).

• CRM experience, preferable knowledge of Salesforce, Pardot, Slate.

• Social media experience.

Skills, Knowledge, and Level of Competency

• Native English speaker level (fluency in Italian would be viewed very favorably).

• Excellent skills in oral and written communication, ability to produce content in Italian a plus.

• A diplomatic, customer-focused solutions provider focused on outcomes and able to work on their own initiative.

• Ability to communicate ideas and narratives effectively to multiple audiences of differing backgrounds & experiences.

• Ability to adapt and customize materials for use and reuse across various communications channels.

• Ability to produce clear, accurate, effective outputs to agreed deadlines.

Personal Qualities

• A team worker with an adaptable and flexible approach to work

• Creative, imaginative, and entrepreneurial thinker

• A highly organized individual with the ability to manage multiple projects.

• Enjoys working collaboratively and seeking collaborative opportunities.

Salary:

In the range of 24-27k, dependent on experience

Application procedure:

Please email your CV and a covering letter outlining why you see yourself as a suitable candidate for this role to applications@aur.edu (quote re: Admissions Communication Coordinator ADM/2021),

Proposed start date: October 1st, 2021.

The American University of Rome is an equal opportunities employer.