Adjunct position for Geographic Information Systems for Food and Agriculture course

The American University of Rome is looking for an instructor to teach the course “Geographic Information Systems for Food and Agriculture” for the U.S. accredited Master in Food Studies. Policies for Sustainable Production and Consumption. The course involves 45 contact hours during the period end January to mid-May 2021. The learning objectives are:

1. evaluate the objectives, strengths and weaknesses of different remote sensing methods or platforms in food and agricultural contexts;

2. identify and describe standard practices during a GIS survey;

3. design and implement spatial databases using industry-standard GIS software, recognizing the principles of a range of spatial technologies;

4. map and analyze food and agricultural data with GIS and grasp the socio-economic and environmental implications of new sources of spatial data;

5. demonstrate knowledge and understanding of how GIS has been applied in Food Studies and Agriculture, and how it has contributed to theoretical and methodological development of the field.

Required qualifications:

- Excellent knowledge of English

- Relevant academic education, preferably at Ph.D. level

- Previous teaching experience of GIS

Desirable qualifications

- Previous teaching experience with North American programs

- Professional experience with GIS

Please send your motivation letter and CV in English to applications@aur.edu (quote re: GIS FS/2021)

AUR is an equal opportunity employer.

