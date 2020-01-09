Account Manager for Tour Operator

A leading tourist agency, specialised in guided tours (predominantly in Rome), is searching for an account Manager with immediate availability. The account manager's duties include managing client portfolios, incentivising the sale of new products, and managing relations with partner agencies. Excellent knowledge of the English language is requested, and knowledge of a second foreign language is desirable. Please send your CV with a photo to guidedtourinrome1@gmail.com
