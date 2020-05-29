Accademia Linguistica Trinity School
Seeking professional educator with an academic background in the field of psychology and scientific writing. Previous work experience in these sectors and teaching sector preferred. Open position in a prestigious Rome university available from October 2020. Native English speakers please send CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it
Address Via dei Mille 35
Email address segreteria@trinityschool.it
