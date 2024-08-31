21 C
Classifieds Transport

2007 Mazda MX-5 2.0 Cabriolet (Uk Registered)

2007 Right hand drive Mazda MX5 2.0 Manual on English plates

100,000 miles

Recently serviced - diff oil, engine oil, air filter, oil filter, speak plugs etc

Brand new Brembo brake discs all round

New brake pads 1000 miles ago

New Tyres

Refurbished wheels

Bit rough round the edges and could do with a good valet.

Everything works as it should

Please bear in mind its a car from 2007 so it is not perfect, plus there will be age related marks etc.

Registration can be done online and it doesn't cost a penny to do so.

Contact me for full details

The symbol €3500 (open to sensible offers)

2007 Mazda MX-5 2.0 Cabriolet (Uk Registered) - image 1
2007 Mazda MX-5 2.0 Cabriolet (Uk Registered) - image 2
2007 Mazda MX-5 2.0 Cabriolet (Uk Registered) - image 3
2007 Mazda MX-5 2.0 Cabriolet (Uk Registered) - image 4
2007 Mazda MX-5 2.0 Cabriolet (Uk Registered) - image 5
2007 Mazda MX-5 2.0 Cabriolet (Uk Registered) - image 6
2007 Mazda MX-5 2.0 Cabriolet (Uk Registered) - image 7
2007 Mazda MX-5 2.0 Cabriolet (Uk Registered) - image 8
