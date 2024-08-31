2007 Mazda MX-5 2.0 Cabriolet (Uk Registered)

2007 Right hand drive Mazda MX5 2.0 Manual on English plates
100,000 miles
Recently serviced - diff oil, engine oil, air filter, oil filter, speak plugs etc
Brand new Brembo brake discs all round
New brake pads 1000 miles ago
New Tyres
Refurbished wheels
Bit rough round the edges and could do with a good valet.
Everything works as it should
Please bear in mind its a car from 2007 so it is not perfect, plus there will be age related marks etc.
Registration can be done online and it doesn't cost a penny to do so.
Contact me for full details
The symbol €3500 (open to sensible offers)
