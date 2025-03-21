17.5 C
Diplomatic Mercedes-Benz 2016, Black Milage 180,879Km, non functional, for sale to Highest Bidder

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Bids to be submitted in sealed envelope marked "Sale of Mercedes-Benz" addressed to the Head of Chancery office, Consulate General of Pakistan, Milan before 1100 hours on April 10, 2025. Bids would be opened on the same day at 1200 hours in presence of bidders or authorized representatives.

Head of Chancery Office

Consulate General of Pakistan, Milan

Via Privata Gadames 123, 20151 Milano

Phone no. 020 6670 3271

Email: cwapakconsulatemilan@yahoo.com

